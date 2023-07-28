Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Travel + Leisure also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.43 to $1.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Travel + Leisure stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.07. 974,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,505. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

