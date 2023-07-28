TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Robert W. Baird

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRU. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 0.2 %

TransUnion stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 407,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in TransUnion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.