TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.49-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.825-$3.885, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.92-$0.95 EPS.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $84.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several research firms have commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $37,802.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

