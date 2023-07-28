Traders Buy High Volume of Vale Put Options (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 116,423 put options on the company. This is an increase of 156% compared to the typical volume of 45,499 put options.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,617,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,726,838. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Vale

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,582,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,371,000 after purchasing an additional 393,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

