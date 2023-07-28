Traders Buy High Volume of Hanesbrands Call Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,609 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 571% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,219 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Stories

