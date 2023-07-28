TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TPIC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered TPI Composites from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

NASDAQ TPIC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 101,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its position in TPI Composites by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in TPI Composites by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 511,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

