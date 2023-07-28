TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
Insider Transactions at TPI Composites
In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TPIC opened at $6.60 on Friday. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.
