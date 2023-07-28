Toyota Boshoku (OTCMKTS:TDBOF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toyota Boshoku (OTCMKTS:TDBOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Toyota Boshoku Stock Performance

Shares of TDBOF stock remained flat at $14.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. Toyota Boshoku has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Get Toyota Boshoku alerts:

Toyota Boshoku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toyota Boshoku Corporation manufactures and sells automotive interior systems and products, automotive filter and power train equipment components, automotive components, and fabric goods in Japan, the Americas, rest of Asia, Oceania, China, Europe, and Africa. The company offers automobile, aircraft, and railway seats; door trims; headliners, such as molded headliners for a panorama roof, overhead console illumination, and grab handles; and floor carpets, package trays, tonneau covers, and deck boards, as well as exterior components consisting of bumpers, fender liners, and engine undercovers.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Boshoku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Boshoku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.