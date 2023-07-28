TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Position Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,802,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BLD traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.37. 64,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.13. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $280.67. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

