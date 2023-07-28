Tobam Sells 85,899 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tobam decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 85,899 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 364.0% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 232,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 182,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 273,742 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.1% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 133,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

