Tobam Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,550,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 947,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,976,000 after acquiring an additional 275,528 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.26.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of AVB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.83. 44,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,035. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

