Tobam Raises Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Ball were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Ball Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,983. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

