Tobam Buys 481 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Tobam grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CSGP traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 194,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 13.21. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.