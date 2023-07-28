Tobam Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tobam boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $14,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 42,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.20.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.62. The stock had a trading volume of 40,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,817. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $214.51 and a twelve month high of $356.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.