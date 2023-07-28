Tobam Acquires 299 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tobam lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 314.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $466.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,703,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,217,512. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

