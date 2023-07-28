Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.28-22.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.4-44.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.21 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.28-$22.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.50.

Shares of TMO traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $562.22. 1,238,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,286. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $526.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $337,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

