Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.76

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 47175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies ( TSE:TH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.09% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0193665 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.