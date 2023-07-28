Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.76

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 47175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Theratechnologies from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Theratechnologies Company Profile
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.
