The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.91. 737,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,743. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

