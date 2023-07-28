The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Trimmed by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after acquiring an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,632,000 after acquiring an additional 228,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,379,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.36.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

