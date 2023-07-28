The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Raised by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KR. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.41.

Kroger Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 887,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.