The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $331.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average is $302.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

