The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.