The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Home Depot by 23.9% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.38.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.41. 967,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.38 and its 200-day moving average is $302.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.