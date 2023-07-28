The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.41. The stock had a trading volume of 967,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.