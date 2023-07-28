The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $35,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.59. 1,622,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,009. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.