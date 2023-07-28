The Goldman Sachs Group Increases CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $28.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. 576,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

