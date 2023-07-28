The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 24th

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Performance

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 39,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $77.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 21.96%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

FBMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 31.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.