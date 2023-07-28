The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DSGX. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.86.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 2.0 %

DSGX opened at $76.52 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.