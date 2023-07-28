The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

KO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,454,599. The firm has a market cap of $270.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.