The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
