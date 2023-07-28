The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,185. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.01. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

