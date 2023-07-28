The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Position Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,857 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of AZEK worth $24,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AZEK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in AZEK by 13.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in AZEK by 11.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

In other AZEK news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $1,119,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,712.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,459. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 339.78, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

