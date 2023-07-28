Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $68.40, but opened at $72.50. Textron shares last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 277,243 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Textron

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 93.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after buying an additional 1,476,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 27,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,325,000 after acquiring an additional 992,091 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after acquiring an additional 824,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.