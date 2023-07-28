Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXT. Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.63.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.08. 1,087,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. Textron has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

