Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $45.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

TGH stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 272,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,968. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.44%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Textainer Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,555,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,829,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 830,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

