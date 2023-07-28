Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.72. 8,294,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,193. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.07.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

