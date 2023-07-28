Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,294,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.