Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $270.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $220.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $255.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $811.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,730 shares of company stock valued at $13,544,679. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

