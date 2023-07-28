Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.53. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo ( OTCMKTS:TRUMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terumo will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.