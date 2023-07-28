TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $153.37 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00045001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000737 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,317,341 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,189,124 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

