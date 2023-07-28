Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Tenable Trading Down 2.1 %

Tenable stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. 1,804,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,482. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $925,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

