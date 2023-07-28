Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65 to $0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $793.0 million to $791.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.08 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18 to $0.19 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,804,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.23. Tenable has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $261,571.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,279.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock worth $925,277 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tenable by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tenable by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $4,636,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tenable by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,554,000 after acquiring an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tenable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.