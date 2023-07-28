Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.25.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 2.3 %

Teleflex stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.07. The company had a trading volume of 318,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,850. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.