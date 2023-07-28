Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70 to $4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.00-$19.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $501.75.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.50. The stock had a trading volume of 373,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

