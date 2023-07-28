Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.50–$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $663.11 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.60–$1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. 5,467,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,905. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $699,173 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

