Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,006. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $42.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,011 shares of company stock worth $699,173. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $533,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,826,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,833,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,275,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

See Also

