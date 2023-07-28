Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TDOC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

NYSE:TDOC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. 4,398,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486,293. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 158.76%. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Claus Torp Jensen sold 6,547 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $189,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,011 shares of company stock valued at $699,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 117.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 285.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health



Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

