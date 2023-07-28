Teck Resources Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.72 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

