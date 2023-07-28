TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.75 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.77. 1,473,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.33.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

