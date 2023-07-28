TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.07. 833,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.33.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $241,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

