TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,510,000 after purchasing an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.54.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,089,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

